CBSE Class 12 Exams Tomorrow: Meet Toppers of Last Three Years, Know Their Strategy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 term 1 exams from November 16. The CBSE, earlier this year, had announced that the board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held twice unlike the previous tradition of just one final exam. It has also divided the syllabus accordingly. The term 1 exams will be based on MCQs, and students will get an OMR sheet to encircle the correct options.

While the pattern and syllabus for this year’s exam have changed, the board syllabus (reduced) is similar to the previous year and so is the pressure of board exams. Let’s take a look at the last three year’s CBSE Class 12 toppers, and how they prepared for the board exams.

CBSE Class 12 2021 Topper

Hiteshwar Sharma from Chandigarh emerged as the national topper of CBSE Class 12 this year. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector-15, Panchkula, Hiteshwar was an arts student and scored 100 in sociology, political science, economics and physical education. His mantra for success is “continuous study with full concentration” and regular revisions. “One cannot be a topper with just a two-month study; one has to toil for years to become a topper,” he was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Read | CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2022 LIVE Updates: SC Adjourns Hearing of Plea Seeking Hybrid Exams to Nov 18

Interestingly, Hiteshwar had ranked second nationally in the CBSE Class 10 exams and was also a national level under-17 cricket player. He had also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ program in June 2021.

CBSE Class 12 topper - 2020

Tushar Singh from Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr, scored a perfect 500/500 in Class 12 in 2020 in arts stream. At a time when even primary school students were taking coaching classes, Tushar did not need any tuition help to top the CBSE exams. The results were announced through internal assessment since physical exams could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read | CBSE Board Exams 2022: Teachers Share Tips to Ace New Pattern

Unlike Hiteshwar, Tushar had a more relaxed approach towards studies. “I didn’t follow any strict routine while studying. I just studied around 7 hours a day,” he told India Today. Tusharplannedback then to study History Honours from Delhi University and eventually become an IAS officer.

CBSE Class 12 topper - 2019

The year 2019 saw Karishma Arora and Hansika Shukla emerge as joint toppers since both of them scored 499 marks each. Karishma from Muzaffarnagar also became the first student from her city to top the CBSE Class 12 exams. She said, “meticulous planning” throughout the year helped her achieve the score while adding that she would also give time to Kathak, which was a de-stressor for her.

Hansika, on the other hand, divided her syllabus into chapters and topics and even read newspapers to know about current affairs as well. The Ghaziabad girl watched various sports tournaments such as badminton to help her de-stress

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.