CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam: Students Say Paper Moderately Difficult

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) had conducted the class 12 geography board exam 2022 today, December 9. The questions were in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format for a duration of 90 minutes. As per the students the paper was quite easy and well-balanced.

“It was a good paper. Most of the questions were inferential. The first unseen passage was a bit on the tougher side, but the internal choices were well balanced. Students are also happy. They didn’t find it very difficult," says Anubha Singh, Teaching Faculty (Hindi Department), Senior Years, Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram.

Also read| Teachers Debate Having Online Evaluation of CBSE Term 1 OMR Sheets for Error-Free Results

On a similar note, Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini says the geography paper was “very balanced." While some questions were concept-based and others tested the thinking skills of the students.

“Most questions were based on the direct concepts. However, a good amalgamation of high-order thinking skills was observed in section B. Majority of the questions asked were conceptualised. The paper was definitely in line with the sample paper provided to children and the school preboard exam.

Overall, a very balanced paper from students point of view as well, as they were satisfied with the difficulty level of the exam," says Mittal.

Read| CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis: Some Tricky Questions in an Overall Easy Exam

The next CBSE class 12 paper is physics which will be held tomorrow, December 10. The part I board exams 2022 ends on December 21 with home Science.

The CBSE is conducting the board exams 2022 two terms this year — I and II covering 50 per cent syllabus in each part. The overall syllabus has also been reduced by 30 per cent. The term II will be held in February/March 2022 if the pandemic situation is better. The final results will be prepared theerafter considering the scores of both terms, however, in the case of COVID-19 pandemic, the board is unable to conduct the term II exam, it will take into account the term I result only.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.