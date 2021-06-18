CBSE Class 12 Marks Uploading Begins From Monday, Board to Assist Schools with Result

A day after announcing its result criteria, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to start the calculation work already. The board has asked schools to constitute result committees. Each committee will constitute five members and will be headed by the principal of the school. While CBSE has asked result committees to take the help of IT teams, it has also extended support to schools by developing an IT system that has been developed in-house by the board. This system says CBSE will help schools in calculation work and reduce the time taken in the formation of results.

The system offered by CBSE will also pre-populate marks of class 10 of students as allotted by CBSE and hence reduce the time taken in the calculation of marks. CBSE will also establish a help desk to assist schools in preparation of results of both classes 10 and 12 from next week onwards, the board has said. While the board has said that results will be announced by July-end, with efforts being made to declare it sooner. A portal to upload marks will be activated from June 21 onwards.

For class 10, the entire score will be based on the internal assessment which will be given by schools. For class 12, schools will have to give marks for the best of three in class 11 and internals for class 12 both of which combined are 70 per cent of the exam. Schools have also been asked to “moderate marks".

Sanyam Bhardwaj, exam comptroller at CBSE in a conversation with CBSE explained, moderation for the current year means “to moderate the position of the student in the section of the class or school, whether above or lower in comparison to other students. The result committee will moderate the marks.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here