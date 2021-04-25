CBSE Class 12 Postponement Effect: LSAT Exam Dates Changed, Students to Take Exam from Home

In response to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations, LSAC Global has announced to hold LSAT India 2021 over multiple days and slots starting May 29.

“Due to uncertainty of the date for the Board exams, which will not be announced until at least June 1, LSAC Global felt it was unfair for the current class of law school aspirants to have to put their exam preparations on hold. Most importantly, the date change assures students that the exam will not fall in concurrent dates, giving students the flexibility to adequately prepare for both examinations," LSAC - the exam conducting body said in an official notice.

LSAT India has been held in March as well. Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, vice president of LSAC said, “Because our exam is administered online and at home, the LSAT—India has more flexibility. Thus, we can offer aspirants an option to concentrate on one exam that will enable them to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without having to worry about other tests.”

The LSAT India will be held online where artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring will be set-up as an anti-cheating measure. The decision to conduct exams from home was taken last year due to COVID-19.

The registration deadline for LSAT India has been extended to May 14. More than 5,000 students have already registered for the LSAT—India in 2021.

The LSAT India is being used by many top law colleges in India as the entrance exam for securing admission to their law programs.

In order to help students prepare for the exam, LSAC Global launched LSAC LawPrepsm - a digital learning platform for students to prepare for competitive law school entrance exams. LSAC LawPrepsm includes practice exams offering students, a more complete LSAT India test day experience and helps them get familiarized with the digital interface.

