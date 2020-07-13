CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Announced at cbse.nic.in: Trivandrum Tops in Region-wise Passing Percentage

CBSE 12th Result 2020 | After much speculation over the last one week, the Central Board of Secondary Education has declared Intermediate Results 2020 on July 13 at around 12:30pm. Just like every year, girls have outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 Results 2020 by 5.96%. The students and parents can check the result on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.







The news regarding the announcement of the CBSE Senior Secondary Results 2020 was first revealed by Union HRD Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. He tweeted, “Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority.”







In the region-wise passing results, Trivandrum has topped the list with 97.67% passing percentage while Delhi East and West stands at the fourth and fifth position.







CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Region-Wise Passing Percentage List







1. Trivandrum – 97.67%



2. Bengaluru – 97.05%



3. Chennai – 96.17%



4. Delhi West – 94.61%



5. Delhi East – 94.24%



6. Panchkula – 92.52%



7. Chandigarh – 92.04%



8. Bhubaneswar – 91.46%



9. Bhopal – 90.95%



10. Pune – 90.24%







This year, the CBSE scheduled Class 12 Board Examinations between February 15 to March 30. The coronavirus pandemic compelled the board to cancel the examination due to its spread and the nationwide lockdown. While the CBSE decided to conduct the pending Class 12 Board Exam in the later months, the board eventually canceled all the remaining examinations.







Out of the 11.9 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Inter Examination 2020, around 10.5 lakh students have passed the examination, calculating 88.78% total passing percentage. There has been an increase of 5.38% in the total passing percentage as compared to 2019. While girls have scored 92.15% passing percentage, the boys scored a total of 86.19%, with 66.67% passing percentage among transgenders.