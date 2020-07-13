Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Announced at cbse.nic.in: Trivandrum Tops in Region-wise Passing Percentage

CBSE 12th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 12 result 2020 on July 13 around 12:30pm on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. Girls have outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 Results 2020 by 5.96%.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Announced at cbse.nic.in: Trivandrum Tops in Region-wise Passing Percentage
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.

CBSE 12th Result 2020 | After much speculation over the last one week, the Central Board of Secondary Education has declared Intermediate Results 2020 on July 13 at around 12:30pm. Just like every year, girls have outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 Results 2020 by 5.96%. The students and parents can check the result on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.


The news regarding the announcement of the CBSE Senior Secondary Results 2020 was first revealed by Union HRD Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. He tweeted, “Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority.”




In the region-wise passing results, Trivandrum has topped the list with 97.67% passing percentage while Delhi East and West stands at the fourth and fifth position.


CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Region-Wise Passing Percentage List


1. Trivandrum – 97.67%

2. Bengaluru – 97.05%

3. Chennai – 96.17%

4. Delhi West – 94.61%

5. Delhi East – 94.24%

6. Panchkula – 92.52%

7. Chandigarh – 92.04%

8. Bhubaneswar – 91.46%

9. Bhopal – 90.95%

10. Pune – 90.24%


This year, the CBSE scheduled Class 12 Board Examinations between February 15 to March 30. The coronavirus pandemic compelled the board to cancel the examination due to its spread and the nationwide lockdown. While the CBSE decided to conduct the pending Class 12 Board Exam in the later months, the board eventually canceled all the remaining examinations.


Out of the 11.9 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Inter Examination 2020, around 10.5 lakh students have passed the examination, calculating 88.78% total passing percentage. There has been an increase of 5.38% in the total passing percentage as compared to 2019. While girls have scored 92.15% passing percentage, the boys scored a total of 86.19%, with 66.67% passing percentage among transgenders.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading