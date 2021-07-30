CBSE 12th Result 2021: How to Download CBSE 12th Marksheet Online, via SMS & Digilocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will shortly declare the Class 12 Result on cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. Those who had registered for the board exam this year can now check the result on the official websites, digilocker, Umang app for results.

This year the board was unable to hold the exam due to the second wave of coronavirus. Since this year exams were not held, the board did not release the hall ticket. As a result, students do not have their roll numbers till now.

CBSE 12th Result 2021: How to get Roll number

In order to give students their roll number CBSE has launched Roll Number Finder - 2021. For accessing your roll number through this portal, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx

Step 2: Fill details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code

Step 3: Hit search data

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.

CBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check score on website

To check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 through the official websites follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit any internet browser of your preference and search for cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where you will have to enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021

CBSE 12th Result 2021: How to get result via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the CBSE result 2021 through the same.

Step 5: Next, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result

Step 7: Either enter your CBSE class 10 roll number or your mobile number registered with CBSE

Step 8: The CBSE class 10 result/mark sheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen

All students must carefully check the personal details mentioned on the document. In case there is any error then report the matter to the authorities. Those students who are not convinced with their result can appear for the offline exams once the coronavirus situation is better in India.

