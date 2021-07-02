CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: More Than 4,500 Students Promoted With Grace Marks in Bihar

More than 4,500 students of Class 12 belonging to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in Bihar have been promoted through grace marks. The school result committee has given the grace of up to five marks to 4,655 students from 665 schools affiliated with the board. The grace marks have been given under the moderation policy which has the provision of promoting a student who is falling short of a few marks to pass. The decision will also increase the overall passing percentage of Class 12 students in the state.

Apart from class 12, nearly 4,400 students of Class 11 have also been promoted who otherwise would have to repeat the class. Of the total 1,101 CBSE affiliated schools in the state, 547 schools used this moderation policy to promote 4376 students to Class 12. According to figures, most of the schools were reporting around 8-10 students who needed grace marks.

While several state boards had cancelled their examinations due to the second wave of Covid-19, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had conducted exams in the state in March itself and the results were also declared last month. However, the cancellation of CBSE board exams across the country also affected the affiliated schools in Bihar. The students will now be evaluated through their performance of the previous two years.

According to the rules, students of Class 12 will be graded on their overall marks received in Class 10, Class 11 and internal assessment of the current class. The marks of Class 10 and Class 11 will be given weightage of 30 percent each. The rest of the 40 percent marks will come from the pre-boards and other internal tests conducted in Class 12.

However, those students who are not satisfied with their results can opt for physical examinations which will be held next year.