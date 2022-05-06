CBSE Class 12 Sociology Exam was Application-Based, Most Students Happy With Question Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 sociology paper of the term 2 exams today, May 6. As per students and experts, the question paper was good and students were happy with the exam. The questions were mostly application- and inference-based. The paper had a total of four sections and featured long and short type questions.

“The questions were predictable but mostly application based. There were direct questions in four and six markers, whereas the short answer questions were all inference based. Special designated marks were given for examples, which is a first. This will help students to use a case-study based approach to justify a concept. Overall, the paper was very good, and students were very happy," says Debjani Banerjee, HOD Psychology, Sociology and Home Science, Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram.

Also read| CBSE Class 10 English Exam Analysis: Teachers, Students Says Question Paper ‘Well-drafted’, Completed Within Time

As per the CBSE term 2 Sociology sample paper, the question paper will have four sections — A, B, C and D with 14 total questions. While two questions will be one-mark source-based questions, seven questions will be two-mark very short answer type questions, three questions will be four marks short answer type questions and the two remaining questions will be six mark long answer type questions.

The CBSE Sociology exam featured 14 questions, all of which were compulsory. It was divided into four sections. The first section had one-mark question and the word limit was 10-15. The second section had two-mark questions and the word limit was 30. The third section had four-mark questions and the maximum word limit was 80 while the last section consisted of six-mark questions with 200 word limit.

Read| CBSE Offers Free Tele-counselling Services to Board Exam Aspirants

The students appeared for their in-person, written exam after a gap of almost two years. The first term had MCQ type question answers only. The board is conducting the exam across 6,720 centres in the country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.