CBSE Class 12 term 1 Result Date Awaited, Students Demand Immediate Result

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10 term 1 result 2021-22 through schools, the results for class 12 students are not out yet. Amidst this, students have started demanding for their result immediately. Many of them also took to Twitter, expressing their grievances with CBSE and urging them to declare class 12 term 1 result 2021-22 as soon as possible.

#CBSE #CBSEexamresult #StudentsPerformance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools.— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 12, 2022

After the CBSE class 10 results, several students have asked CBSE class 12 exams also

@cbseindia29 please declare thr cbse class 12 term 1 result. It’s a humble request to cbse— Pinki Soni (@PinkiSo90534010) March 17, 2022

@cbseindia29 have some audacity & shame to release class 12 term-1 marks when the practical of 12 are going on & datesheet of term2 have been released from 26 April 22@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia students are in stress & anxiety bcz CBSE nt released marks of 12th term-1— Aware Citizen (@AwareCitizendel) March 19, 2022

@cbseindia29 have some audacity & shame to release class 12 term-1 marks when the practical of 12 are going on & datesheet of term2 have been released from 26 April 22@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia students are in stress & anxiety bcz CBSE nt released marks of 12th term-1— Aware Citizen (@AwareCitizendel) March 19, 2022

Sir where is class 12 marksheet ..,have cbse lost them or anything…,..— Sumit (@Sumit53424379) March 19, 2022

As said earlier by the board authorities, the CBSE Term 1 result for class 12th will not have the pass/fail status but only give students their score in the Term 1 MCQ-based papers. CBSE on March 11 has released the term 2 date sheet. Both classes’ exams will start on April 26. The CBSE term 2 date sheet for class 10 and 12th is available on the official website of CBSE at www.cbse.gov.in.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.