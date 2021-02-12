CBSE Classes 10, 12 Practical Board Exams 2021: Guidelines at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has announced the guidelines that need to be followed during the class 10 and class 12 Practical Board Exams 2021. All CBSE affiliated schools have been permitted to finish the Class 10, 12 Board 2021 practical exams between March 1 and the last day of theory exams i.e. June 11. Moreover, the board has also permitted the schools to re-conduct the practicals for those students who missed it for the first time. In such a case, the concerned school authorities will have to report to the CBSE office so that the board can appoint a new external examiner for class 10 and class 12 Practical Board Exams 2021. Further, all concerned schools have been informed that if the practicals are conducted without anyexternal examiner, then the exam will be considered as cancelled. In such a case, the students will be marked on an average of the marks they score in Class10, 12 Board 2021 theory exams.

CBSE has also made it clear that if schools do not implement any of the protocols issued, then CBSE will put a fine worth Rs 50,000 on them for non-compliance.

Here is a look at the mandatory guidelines that need to be followed by CBSE affiliated schools for Class10, 12 Board 2021 practical exams:

The school must upload marks of students in Practical Exams 2021 as soon as they are over.

Social distancing is mandatory. The school must make sure that they divide a group of 25 students in two sub groups.

Hand sanitisers must be made available in labs.

After each group leaves the practical lab, it will need to be sanitised.

Students and examiners need to face in the same direction. They should not be facing each other during viva.

Labs must ensure proper ventilation.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams will begin on May 4. The last CBSE Class 10 board exam is on May 31, while the Class 12 board exam will end on June 11.