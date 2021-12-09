CBSE Classes 9, 10 Admissions from December 15: How to Apply, Documents Needed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for Classes 9 and 10 for the 2021-22 session from December 15. The application window will be activated on the official website cbse.nic.in. According to the central board, this will further help in “advance planning" for holding the classes 10 and 12 exams of these students in the subsequent year.

The board has asked the principals of affiliated schools to read the instructions carefully and ensure that the correct data of students are sent to the board. The registration process would be carried by respective schools. Students will be required to fill the registration form via their respective schools.

The official statement reads, “Schools can complete the registration process individually or upload duly filled-in Excel file provided by the online registration system.”

Schools will be required to upload the recent passport size photographs and signature of their bonafide students in class 9 and the registration form before final submission.

CBSE Classes 9, 10 Admissions: Documents Needed

— Recent passport size photographs

— Signature

— Birth certificate

— Mark sheet/certificate of previous class

CBSE Classes 9, 10 Admissions: How to apply

The students will be provided with a registration form from their respective schools. They would require to fill in all the details like name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth etc.

Once done they will be required to submit the duly filled registration form to the respective schools. Next, the schools will be responsible for submitting the details of their bonafide candidates to the board.

Schools have been advised to fill full names of the candidates and their parents/guardians and not use abbreviations. Further, newly affiliated schools have been requested to contact the board’s regional office, as per the notification. “Newly affiliated schools should contact the concerned Regional Office of the CBSE for obtaining school code and password, in case they have not received the password already," said the board.

