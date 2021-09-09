CBSE Classes 9, 11 Question Papers Will Not be Prepared Centrally, Board Says Viral Post is Fake

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that it will not be preparing the question papers of class 9 and class 11 final examinations. This came as a response to a viral message on WhatsApp that claimed the board will be providing the question papers.

Announcing the message as fake, CBSE said in a notice, “It is reiterated that you do not believe in any such information which is circulating on social media and not available on the Board’s website. Board issues all information on its website first. Hence information available only on Board’s website is authenticated."

Meanwhile, the board has asked its affiliated schools to create a List Of Candidates (LOC) who will be appearing for both classes 10 and 12. In an official notice, it instructed the schools to prepare a list of candidates for next year’s class 10 and class 12 board exams so that LOC submission and registration of students can be done correctly within the stipulated time period. The board exam 2022 will be held in two terms covering 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

The CBSE will soon launch the LOC submission as well as the registration portal. The board has also asked the schools to make necessary arrangements for class 9 and class 11 registrations as well.

