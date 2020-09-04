Take the pledge to vote

CBSE Compartment Exams: SC Asks Board to File Response on Plea Seeking Cancellation of Tests

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar directed the CBSE to file its response by Monday and asked the Board to lay down arrangements for conducting the examinations amid COVID-19 pandemic.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
File photo of the Supreme Court building.
File photo of the Supreme Court building.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to file an affidavit on a petition seeking cancellation of the compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 and scheduled the next hearing for September 9. The petition was filed by advocate Shakti Pandey representing over 2,10,000 students who are supposed to appear in the CBSE compartment exams.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar directed the CBSE to file its response by Monday and asked the Board to lay down arrangements for conducting the examinations amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the CBSE informed the apex court that it intends to conduct the compartment category exams in September end. Besides compartment exams, the CBSE said it will also hold tests for those students who want to improve their marks.

The central board claimed that there has been a sizeable increase in the number of exam centres, which now is more than double than last year.

In their plea, the students said that it shall be impossible for CBSE to safely conduct the compartment examination amid the pandemic and argued that since the compartment exams were not conducted in July, students have been unable to take admissions in universities.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
