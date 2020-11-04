CBSE CTET 2020 to be Held in Jan 2021; Applicants Can Change Choice of Exam City from Nov 7

CBSE CTET 2020 date for the examination has been issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The CTET 2020 exam, which was initially scheduled to be held in July this year, has now been shifted to be conducted on January 31, 2021. The CBSE also issued an official notification on Wednesday to announce the new dates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exams 2020.

As mentioned in the notice, the CBSE CTET 2020 was originally set to take place in the month of July this year but had to be postponed due to some “administrative reasons”. It further reads that in order to conduct the CBSE CTET 2020, the 14th edition of the exam in the current pandemic-stricken world, the number of exam cities have been increased from 112 to 135.

The board also gave the CTET 2020 aspirants a chance to change their choice of exam city from which they wish to appear for the exam. CBSE mentioned that they are now open to received requests from various applicants for change in exam city. This was done because many candidates had to shift their location in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE CTET 2020 exam city change window will be open from November 7 till 11.59 pm on November 16. The notice has mentioned that although CBSE will strive to accommodate the candidates in their preferred choice of cities, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by them, that is “if the situation arises”.

The newly added cities in the list of centres for the CBSE CTET 2020 exam are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

Candidates have been advised to visit the official site of the CBSE CTET 2020 in order to stay updated. Usually, the exam is held twice a year: in July and in December. Also, it is the only qualifying exam that is organised by the CBSE. The notification for the December 2020 CTET edition exam is usually released in August or September, but the schedule was hampered this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.