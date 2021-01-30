CBSE CTET 2021: Here Are Some Last Minute Tips to Help With Your Exam Preparation

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) tomorrow on January 31. Candidates need to necessarily carry the CBSE CTET 2021 admit card, which can be downloaded from the official website www.ctet.nic.in. All CBSE CTET 2021 aspirants must have finished their preparations for the exam by now and with only 24 hours to go, must be eagerly awaiting the D-Day. While it is normal to feel a bit palpable ahead of a big exam, you should make the best use of the last day to be thoroughly prepared and confident while heading into the test centre. To help you, here are some last minute tips to boost your CBSE CTET 2021 preparation:

· This is the 14th edition of the CBSE CTET exam to fetch the eligibility certificate. Based-on previous years’ question papers, it is a moderately tough exam and not very tough to crack. So stay calm while you appear for the paper and read the questions very carefully before marking your answers.

· Use the last day to go through previous question papers to better understand the format and kind of questions asked during the exam.

· Revision is quite important in these last few hours. Do not try to learn anything new and instead focus on going through what you have already covered. Go through your preparation notes thoroughly.

· Post revision, if you have any doubts in any of the topics, discuss it with peers or teachers to attain a clear understanding.

· Try and practice a few mock CBSE CTET question papers to get your time management right. Candidates will have to answer a total of 150 questions in 2 hours 30 minutes across paper 1 and paper 2. Hence speed is as important as accuracy. There are no negative marks for incorrect answers so try to attempt as many questions as you can.

Here are some important points to remember about the CBSE CTET 2021 exam:

The CBSE CTET 2021 exam will be held in pen and paper mode. There will be no entry inside the exam centre without CTET 2021 admit card. Candidates also need to carry Photo ID Proof, its photocopies and the passport size photos. Do not forget to wear a mask and carry a hand sanitizer.

You can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021, if not done yet, from the direct link given here.