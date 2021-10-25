The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 registration closes today, October 25. Candidates willing to apply can do so at the official website of CTET — ctet.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee, however, is October 26, up to 3.30 pm. Earlier, the CTET 2021 application process was scheduled to conclude on October 19 but was later extended.

The exam will be conducted from December 16 to January 13. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the online application correction window from October 28 to November 3. The admit card of the exam will be issued on the first week of December and the result will be declared on February 15 next year.

Candidates who have completed postgraduation with a minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent as well as three-year integrated BEd-MEd can also apply. After clearing CTET 2021, one will become eligible to apply for the post of a teacher in schools. The validity of CTET certificates has been extended. Earlier it was valid for seven years, but, now the same is valid for a lifetime.

CTET 2021: Documents needed to apply

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Certificate of highest qualification

— Aadhaar Card

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

CTET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button

Step 3: Register using required details. Save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6: Download and save the application form for further use

CTET 2021: Application fees

The application fee o CTET 2021 for general category candidates is Rs 1000 while for SC, ST, and PwD, it is Rs 500. Those who wish to appear for both papers will have to pay Rs 1,200 for the unreserved category while the reserved category applicants will have to pay Rs 600.

CTET 2021 will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be held from 9:30 am to noon while the second one from 2:30 am to 5 pm. The exam paper will consist of two papers — paper I will be for those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper II for those willing to teach classes 6 to 8. The exam will be conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English. CBSE has created one more exam centre at Leh for the “convenience of the aspirants," the director of CTET informed.

