CBSE CTET 2022: Correction Window Open, Check How to Make Corrections

The correction link for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application form has been activated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Those who wish to can now make changes in their application forms by going to the official website, ctet.nic.in.

To log in and make changes, candidates must enter their application number, password, and the security pin provided.

CBSE CTET 2022: Steps to make corrections

Step 1. Open the online portal of CTET.

Step 2. Click on the link to the correction window available on the home page of the website.

Step 3. You will be now taken to a new page. Login by entering your application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4. Once logged in, make the necessary changes to your CTET 2022 application form.

Step 5. Download and print the form for future reference.

Candidates can make changes to their CTET 2022 application form until December 3. After this timeframe requests regarding editing the application will not be entertained. Candidates may also change their examination city if there are available slots in that city. This service will be accessible on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year, the CTET will be administered in a CBT (computer-based test) format in December 2022 and January 2023. The main examination will be bilingual and will be taken in both Hindi and English mediums.

CTET 2022: Exam Pattern

All CTET questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four possible answers, only one of which will be correct. There will be no negative marking and each question will carry one mark. CTET consists of two papers.

While Paper I will be for individuals who want to be a teacher in grades I to V, paper II is for those who want to be teachers in grades VI to VIII. Candidates are advised to check the official website of CBSE CTET for timely and regular updates.

