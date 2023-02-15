Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022 on February 14, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2023 exam was conducted by the CBSE from 28 December 2022 to 7 February 2023 and the board released the official answer keys in just seven days.

The CTET Answer Key 2023 released by the CBSE is provisional in nature and any candidate who has any objections about the validity of the answer key can challenge it. The objection window link has also be activated on the official website. In case any candidate are not satisfied with the answer key, they have to click on the link on the website. Select the question and raise the objection. The last date to raise objections or challenge the answer key is till February 17, 2023.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 as prescribed fee per question challenged. The payment of the prescribed fees should be done through Credit/Debit Card by February 17, 2023. The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject experts.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on challenge submission link available on the home page.

Step 3: Select the question and click on select for challenge.

Step 4: Select the answer option and click on submit.

Step 5: Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

Step 6: Your challenge has been submitted.

CTET Marks will be uploaded on the website of the board. CTET Score Card 2023 is expected in the month of March 2023. Those who clear the CTET Paper 1 will be able to apply for the Primary Teacher Posts for Class 1 to 5 and those who clear CTET Paper 2 are eligible to apply for TGT Posts.

Read all the Latest Education News here