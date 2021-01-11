CBSE CTET Exams To Be Held On January 31: All You Need to Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be holding the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination on January 31, 2021, and have decided to allot candidates examination centres located near their houses. CTET 2020 admit cards will be issued later this week. CTET 2020 was earlier scheduled for July 2020 but got postponed due to COVID-19 curbs. CTET is a national-level exam conducted twice a year to recruit teachers for Classes 1 to 8.

CTET 2020 admit cards would bear information such as exam centres and documents including identification documents to be carried along to the examination hall. The candidates must carry a printout of the admit cards to gain entry to the centres.

CTET Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Under news and event click on CTET Admit card 2021

Step 3: Enter username and password

Step 4: CTET admit card 2021 will be displayed

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

CTET 2021 Exam pattern

The CTET 2021 paper will be divided into two parts- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who plan to teach only Classes 1 to 5 will have to attempt Paper 1 and those who want to teach only Classes 6 to 8 will attempt Paper 2 and the rest will have to take both papers. It will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

CTET 2020 examination centres have been created in 23 additional cities. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier informed about the exam saying that CTET 2021 exam centres have been increased keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Various examinations have undergone several changes with respect to their dates. CBSE Board examinations are now being held in May, JEE Main 2021 will be held in four phases with the first one being held in February and NEET 2021 dates are yet to be declared.