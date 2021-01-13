CBSE CTET July 2020 Admit Card Released for Exam Scheduled on January 31, Download at ctet.nic.in

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card for July 2020has been released on Wednesday, January 13 by theCentral Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Those candidates who have applied for the CBSE CTET July 2020Exam, that is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 31, can download the hall ticket from the board’s official website — ctet.nic.in.

The candidates appearing for CBSE CTET July 2020Exam can download the admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Open an internet browser of your choice and log on to the official Central Teacher Eligibility Test website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see threeoption that reads Admit Card Link 1, Link 2 and Link 3

Step 3: Click on any option and you will be taken to a new window wherein you will be asked to log in using application number and date of birth

Step 4: As a security step, you will be asked to enter a captchaand then hit the submit button

Step 5: INa new window, your admit card will open

Step 6: All candidates must download and take a print of the CTET July 2020 admit card

All aspirants must read the instructions given on the admit card carefully and should strictly adhere to it.

Carrying the hall ticket is mandatory to the exam centre. Those who fail to bring theCBSE CTET July 2020admit card will not be allowed in the exam hall. If any person notices any mistake in their particulars, then they must immediately contact CTET Unit.

Those appearing for Central Teacher Eligibility TestJuly 2020must ensure that they report to the exam centre one and half hour in advance. There are two papers that are going to take place. For the first exam i.e. Paper I,candidates must reach the exam centre latest by 9:30 AM and the ones appearing for second exam i.e. Paper II should be present at the exam venue by or before 2 PM. Anyone who reports late for the any of the two papers will not be allowed inside the exam hall.