CBSE Datesheet for Class 10, 12 Board Exam to be Announced at 5pm Today: HRD Minister

CBSE Datesheet 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the datesheet for pending CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations at 5 pm today, said Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The notification regarding the CBSE datesheet will be released at the official website at cbse.nic.in.

Sharing the news on microblogging site Twitter, the minister said, "Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm".

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education had announced that the pending CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams will be conducted between July 1-15. The board had issued a notification regarding the same on its official website cbse.nic.in.

The officials had informed earlier that there will be no board exams for students of Class 10, except for students from northeast Delhi, who missed their exams due to the riots that had broken out in northeast part of the national capital on February 24

Students belonging to the northeast Delhi region will have to write the paper for six subjects. The subjects are Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language and Literature, Science and Social Science.

For Class 12, here is the list of subjects for which the board will conduct the examination:

• Business Studies

• Geography

• Hindi (Elective)

• Hindi (Core)

• Home Science

• Sociology

• Computer Science (Old)

• Computer Science (New)

• Information Practice (Old)

• Information Practice (New)

• Information Technology

• Bio-Technology

Additional CBSE Class 12 exams for students from North-East Delhi

• English Elective - N & C

• English Core

• Mathematics

• Economics

• Biology

• Political Science

• History

• Physics

• Accountancy

• Chemistry

