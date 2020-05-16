CBSE Datesheet for Class 10, 12 Board Exam to be Announced by Monday: HRD Minister

CBSE Datesheet 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the datesheet for pending CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations by Monday, said Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The notification regarding the CBSE datesheet was supposed to be released at the official website at cbse.nic.in at 5pm on Saturday.

However, announcing the delay, the HRD Minister wrote on Twitter, "#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted."

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education had announced that the pending CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams will be conducted between July 1-15. The board had issued a notification regarding the same on its official website cbse.nic.in.

The officials had informed earlier that there will be no board exams for students of Class 10, except for students from northeast Delhi, who missed their exams due to the riots that had broken out in northeast part of the national capital on February 24

Students belonging to the northeast Delhi region will have to write the paper for six subjects. The subjects are Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language and Literature, Science and Social Science.

For Class 12, here is the list of subjects for which the board will conduct the examination:

• Business Studies

• Geography

• Hindi (Elective)

• Hindi (Core)

• Home Science

• Sociology

• Computer Science (Old)

• Computer Science (New)

• Information Practice (Old)

• Information Practice (New)

• Information Technology

• Bio-Technology

Additional CBSE Class 12 exams for students from North-East Delhi

• English Elective - N & C

• English Core

• Mathematics

• Economics

• Biology

• Political Science

• History

• Physics

• Accountancy

• Chemistry

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365