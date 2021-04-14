CBSE, Education Ministry Discuss Postponing Board Exams 2021

The Ministry of Education is mulling to postpone the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Ministry of Education have held a meeting yesterday in which several aspects regarding conducting board exams were discussed.

Sources in the Ministry of Education informed news18.com that there is no plan to cancel board exams. While the meeting remaining inconclusive and no final decision has been taken yet, however, there were discussions on postponing the CBSE Board Exams 2021.

CBSE exams as of now are scheduled to be held in May, however, since the COVID-19 cases have been rising all across the country the ministry is rethinking about conducting these exams. Fresh COVID-related guidelines are also expected to be released.

There has been a demand for postponing the CBSE board exams for a long. A large section of students and parents had taken to Twitter asking for cancelation or postponement of board exams. Several leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also asked for a postponement in the exams.

Maharashtra Board which has recently postponed its exams has also written to CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has written a letter to Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank seeking a uniform policy for class 10 and 12 Board exams across states and boards. Sawant said that amid the rising cases of COVID-19, there needs to be a common decision taken by the Union Ministry of Education to ensure that no student is at a disadvantage.

Many other boards including MP Board, MSBHSHSE among others have postponed their exams to be held in May-June due to rising cases of COVID-19.

CBSE too has announced several changes in the board exams this year including conducting an improvement exam for students in the same as their academic year. The board has also slashed its syllabus by 30 per cent and increased the conceptual questions asked in the exams.

