CBSE Exempts Students Who Lost Parents to COVID-19 from Paying Board Exam Fee

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools not to charge board exam fees from students who have lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The notice has come after demand from parents and students for relaxation in board exam fees as many businesses and jobs have been affected due to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view its impact on students, CBSE as a special measure for academic session 2021-22 has decided that neither the exam fee nor registration fee will be charged by Board from students who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parent due to COVID," CBSE said in an official notice.

Schools have been asked to upload a list of candidates appearing for boards 2022. To be part of the list, students have to pay a board exam fee, as per earlier rules. The usual fee is Rs 1500 per candidate for five subjects and Rs 1200.

This year, CBSE will hold board exams twice. The term-I exams will be held in November-December. The term I exams will have multiple choice questions including case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type MCQs and will be held for 90 minutes. The term II will have questions in different formats including case-based, situation-based, open-ended questions as well as both short and long answer type questions. This paper will be conducted for two hours. However, if the Covid-19 pandemic situation doesn’t normalise, the March exams will be held MCQ-based papers for 90 minutes.

