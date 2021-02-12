CBSE Extends Registration Deadline for Class 10 and 12 Private Candidates Till February 25

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to apply for Classes 10 and 12 board 2021 exams for private students who are yet to do the same. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 application form for private students will be made available on CBSE’s official website atwww.cbse.gov.infrom February 22 to 25.

Earlier, the deadline to submit the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 application form for private students was February 22. The official statement of CBSE states that the date has been extended as per requests received from several private candidates of previous years after them being unable to fill their examination form 2021. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 application form can be filled online only.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021application form for private students: Steps to follow

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE atwww.cbse.nic.inand click on the ‘Portals’ sectionStep 2: On the new page, click on the tab for private candidatesStep 3:A new page will open,click on the circulation for Class XII/X on the topStep 4:Read the instructions carefully and click on the direct application linkStep 5: Key in the required details, upload the documents and submit

Read the circulation for CBSE Class XII/X private candidates 2021here.

The Board has also released the guidelines to be followed during filling up of application form. Read the instructions given below:

The application form for CBSE private students can be filled online only.

Candidates should keep all the required information for filling the examination form handy.

Candidates will have to pay a late fee as applicable.

This is the last chance to apply as no further extension will be provided.

For the candidates who appeared in board examination 2020, their old practical marks will also be calculated during the preparation of results.In this case, the candidates taking board examination before2020 will be awarded Prorata marks while computing the results.

Candidates must choose examination city carefully in the application form as it wouldn’t be changed or modified later.