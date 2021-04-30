CBSE Extends School Affiliation Deadline, Here's Step-by-step Guide to do it Till June 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for school affiliation till June 30, 2021 for the session 2022-23. In view of the situation arising due to COVID-19, the board has extended the deadline for new registration, upgradation, and extension under School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System (SARAS). Earlier, the deadline was April 30.

In a official statement, CBSE has said that no late fees will be charged this time.

Under SARAS, schools can apply for fresh affiliation (Including Switch Over and Middle School syllabus), upgradation of affiliation and extension of affiliation.

Steps to apply for school affiliation:

Step 1: Visit SARAS portal of CBSE by clicking here,https://saras.cbse.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Now’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Now, tick all the options after reading them carefully

Step 5: Select the category under which you want to apply for

Step 6: Now, register your school and upload all the necessary documents

Step 7: Make the fee payment online and submit the application

Step 8: Save a copy of the application and take a print out for future use

The new affiliation system of CBSE, SARAS came into effect from March 1, 2021. The board has restructured the affiliation system to align with the rules prescribed under the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The CBSE affiliation system has been online since 2006. The restructured system will also be completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention.

Currently, over 25,000 schools are affiliated with the board in India and 26 other countries. These include the Kendriya Vidyalayas, Private Independent schools which are self-financed, Government schools of Delhi, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The CBSE has asked the schools to keep a check on the official site of board for more updates related to CBSE Affiliation.

