CBSE Felicitates 22 Teachers For Innovative Teaching Ideas Amid COVID-19

As many as 22 teachers and principals of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools in and outside India were felicitated for demonstrating excellence in teaching and school leadership in an online ceremony. Each award consists of a merit certificate, a shawl and an amount of Rs 50,000.

The awards were given in a virtual ceremony in the presence of the Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi, Anita Karwal Secretary (SE&L), Manoj Ahuja, Chairperson CBSE and Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE.

“The 22 awardees are primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary level teachers, who have not only contributed immensely with their innovative practices, but also stood the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured uninterrupted teaching in online modes and reached out to students," CBSE said.

Among the awardees are Reena Rajpal, Principal of Darbari Lal DAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, Smaranika Pattnaik, English teacher at DAV Public School, Bhubaneshwar and Sharmila Raheja, Principal of Uttam School for Girls, Ghaziabad.

CBSE congratulates recipients of awards for Excellence in Teaching & School Leadership 2020 21#CBSE #TeachersAward pic.twitter.com/dDJoi1tL3z— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) September 21, 2021

“The latest testimony is how well the teachers have handled the difficult situations and challenges posed by the COVID 19 situation with their dedicated personal efforts to let the pandemic not hamper the learning of their students and adapting to innovative ways of teaching, learning new strategies to engage children and revamping the teaching learning approach altogether. That’s the reason why the teachers have also been taken in category of Corona Warriors along with others like doctors, nurses," Devi said during the felicitation.

