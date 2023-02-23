The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notification warning students, teachers, and all the stakeholders of the fake sample papers for classes 10 and 12 that are circulating on the internet. As per the notification, ‘certain unscrupulous elements’ are spreading misleading information and have created a fake website link with 30 sample papers for classes 10 and 12. In order to download the sample paper, the website asks for a certain amount.

CBSE has flagged this in an urgent notice dated February 21, asking students to be ‘extremely careful’. They even mentioned that the sample papers are available on the official website, free of cost. “It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers," CBSE in a statement said.

“All stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites links," the board added. Students can check previous year sample papers of various subjects uploaded on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The Board does not charge any fees from any students or parents for downloading sample papers.

How to access the CBSE sample paper?

Step 1- Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2- Select the option ‘Academic Webpage’.

Step 3- Click the ‘Sample Question Paper’ option on the homepage.

Step 4- A drop-down menu will appear with the session. Select the Class for which you want sample papers.

Step 5- After that students are advised to select the year of the question paper they want to access.

Step 6- A new page including the links to the sample questions paper will appear. To access the sample papers for a specific subject, click on the respective link.

Almost 38 lakh students took part in the CBSE board exams for grades 10 and 12 that started on February 15 at 7,250 centres. The Class 10 examinations, which are being administered in 76 courses, will end on March 21. While the Class 12 exams, which will be administered in 115 subjects, will end on April 5.

