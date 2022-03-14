CBSE Forms Expert Committee to Examine Discrepancies in 10th Result, Answer Keys

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has constituted an expert committee to examine discrepancies raised in the CBSE class 10 result and answer keys. An appropriate decision will be taken by the board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee, said CBSE.

The step has been taken after a dispute has been received from a school regarding the answer key of Odia subject in class 10 claiming that the answers given in the answer key for some of the questions are wrong. A student also tweeted stating the class 10 Odia question paper had several errors, but grace marks has been given in the results for the same. Over 36 lakh students had appeared for the term 1 class 10 exams which were held in November-December last year.

“Respected sir, The term 1 exam of CBSE X class Odia question paper. 11 answers of the given answer keys are wrong. Please look into the matter. Result was published but no grace mark given to the students," tweeted the student.

The board had already opened a window to raise grievances for schools, students, and other stakeholders, the link of which has been activated at cbse.nic.in. The queries can be raised till March 26. Students can directly file in their complaints with the school, who, in return will raise issues with the board. CBSE had earlier said that the grievances will be resolved and a final verdict will be delivered during the final results.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit official website of CBSE

Step 2: Drag down to the ‘school request submission for resolution’ box

Step 3: Click on ‘Continue as school’ or ‘Continue as RO/JS’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Submit your grievances

After releasing 10th result, CBSE said that the academic interest of students was kept in mind while formulating the results. “In all cases, where ever problems were reported in question appear or marking schemes, due care has been taken by the board and the performance of students has been calculated by the Board taking into account the revised marking schedule where-ever applicable,” CBSE said.

Meanwhile, the CBSE is likely to announce the class 12 term 1 board exams result today, March 14. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. CBSE will send the theory marks to schools to add the practical marks to the same and compute results.

