CBSE, IIT Gandhinagar Partner to Start Eklavya Online Series for Teachers, Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has tied up with IIT Gandhinagar to offer the Eklavya series - an online educational programme that will help layout plan to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The content will be of varying levels and will cover topics in the science and mathematics curriculum of classes 6 to 12. Students from these grades can register and participate in the series free of cost. To get a certificate, however, they will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 with taxes additional.

CBSE has also asked principals to ask teachers to enrol for this course. For the teachers, successful completion of the course with submission of homework will be considered equivalent to 30 hours of teachers training or capacity building programme.

“The goal is to nurture in our students’ creativity, out-of-box thinking, conceptual understanding and learning how to learn," said CBSE in an official statement.

Eklavya is an interactive online educational program that will contain hands-on activities, projects, models which help in conceptual understanding of various topics, according to CBSE. It will also contain thought-provoking questions, assignments which promote out-of-box creative thinking among students, said CBSE. The series will also have DIY (do it yourself) project videos using local material which relates the curriculum to life

