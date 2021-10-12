CBSE Introduces Digital Payment Service for Exam Fees, Affiliation Purposes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched an Integrated Payment System (IPS) for any payment-related services including examination and affiliation-related duties of its affiliated schools. Prior to the implementation of the IPS, making payments was a time-consuming process due to the manual nature of the system, the board says.

CBSE not only conducts the board exams of its affiliated schools but also other competitive examinations such as CTET. Almost 10 lakh faculty members including principals and teachers overlook the fee payment process of such exams to ensure it is conducted smoothly. Similarly, around 10,000 principals and educational administrators are also appointed for the inspections of schools for affiliation and upgradation.

It would take close to six months to complete entire payment processes earlier as it “would pass through several manual checks by the officials." For exam duties, after the process of checking was over, CBSE would distribute the money to the centre superintendents, who would further disburse the payments to the various functionaries. while for affiliation purposes, the board would make payment to principals and educational administrators, after such manual checks. “This led to several steps and involved a large number of individuals in the payment system," adds CBSE.

In an official notice, CBSE said, it is “setting the tone for payment-related digital governance in the post-pandemic world by developing a reliable payment mechanism for the management and disbursement of various payments through the Integrated Payment System (IPS). The newly developed system has digitally transformed a previously manual and time-consuming system into an efficient system that is devoid of human error."

IPS now allows for automatic calculations which eradicate the need for human intervention. After the submission of inspection reports in case of inspection duties and duty compilation certificate in case of exam duties or other such supporting documents, IPS allows for direct bank transfers of honorarium and TA/DA to the intended payee.

It is through a software integration system with the bank payment gateway that the IPS have been developed. It also allows for automatic validation checks which reduce the time taken to complete the payment process, as well as the possibility of committing false transactions and non-genuine disbursements, says CBSE.

