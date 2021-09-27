CBSE Issues Syllabus, Marking Scheme, Sample Papers for Class 10, 12 Skill Subjects

Ahead of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 board examination 2022, the sample paper and the marking scheme of all skill subjects have been issued. This time section-wise questions will be asked in skill subjects for both classes 10 and 12.

All the chapters of the skill subjects have been divided into three sections by the board, and each section will have questions by the stated chapters only. A total of 42 skill subjects are available in class 10 and 18 for class 12. The syllabus of term one examination of skill subjects has been released by the board.

The skill subject will be 100 marks, 50 for theory and practical each. Therefore, term one will be for 25 marks, which will be divided across three sections. The course and marking scheme of the one-hour examination has been sent to the schools. For classes 9 and 11, the skill subjects will be taken as a sixth subject, meaning if a student fails in any one of the main subjects, he/she can replace it with a skill subject.

Course for class 10

For class 10, CBSE the topics in the syllabus include Food Production, Front Office Operation, Banking and Insurance, Retail, Information Technology, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial, Introduction to Tourism, Physical Activity Trainer, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Appraisal, Multimedia, and Artificial Intelligence.

Course for class 12

For class 12, CBSE has included these topics in the syllabus — Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Multimedia, Taxation, Office Production and Practice, Soft Hand, Cost Accounting, Retail, Information Technology, Web Application, Automotive, Financial Market Management, Textile Design, Design, Salesmanship, Music Production, Business Administration, Tourism, Banking, Marketing, Health Care, Insurance, Horticulture, Computer Application, Geospatial Technology, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operation, Conditioning Refrigeration, Medical Diagnostic, Food Nutrition, Mass Communication, Fashion Studies, Yoga, Child Care and Education, Library and Information Science.

Students should note that the CBSE will tamper-proof all the 10and 12 mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates. A QR code will be issued to view all types of certificates.

