NEET, CBSE, JEE Main LIVE Updates: Education Minister to Address Students' Queries Shortly

NEET, CBSE, JEE Main LIVE Updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be addressing students in a live address through his social media handles today including both Facebook and Live. Pokhriyal will address queries of students related to board exams, results, and the college selection process.

The minister had asked students to send their queries to him to which several students have replied. Most asked queries from students include evaluation criteria and exam dates for students who were to appear for an open mode of exams. The NIOS students are seeking their evaluation criteria while students have also demanded that CUCET or common entrance exam for admission to colleges should be held this year.

JEE Main and NEET aspirants have also reiterated their long-pending demands for exam dates of the entrance exams. Sources in the ministry had clarified that the JEE Main pending attempts are likely in July while NEET can be postponed till September. It is expected that the Minister would give at least a hint regarding these exams.