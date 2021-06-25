NEET, CBSE, JEE Main LIVE Updates: Education Minister to Address Students' Queries Shortly
CBSE, JEE Main, NEET, NIOS News LIVE Update: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is holding a virtual live session to address queries related to board exams, college admission, and COVID-19 related disruption for CBSE students
News18.com | June 25, 2021, 15:57 IST
NEET, CBSE, JEE Main LIVE Updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be addressing students in a live address through his social media handles today including both Facebook and Live. Pokhriyal will address queries of students related to board exams, results, and the college selection process.
The minister had asked students to send their queries to him to which several students have replied. Most asked queries from students include evaluation criteria and exam dates for students who were to appear for an open mode of exams. The NIOS students are seeking their evaluation criteria while students have also demanded that CUCET or common entrance exam for admission to colleges should be held this year.
JEE Main and NEET aspirants have also reiterated their long-pending demands for exam dates of the entrance exams. Sources in the ministry had clarified that the JEE Main pending attempts are likely in July while NEET can be postponed till September. It is expected that the Minister would give at least a hint regarding these exams.
Education Minister had said that he will take questions from students. He might pick up some queries from the social media feeds. In his Tweet on Thursday, Pokhriyal had ensured students that their grievances will be resolved, however, what announcements make it to the live starting 4 pm today will be known during the live interaction.
Jun 25, 2021 15:56 (IST)
What are students asking Education Minister?
Pokhriyal had asked students to ask questions and send their concerns to him via social medial platforms. Most pertaining questions sent to the education minister are around evaluation criteria for students who are to appear for board exams in private mode, the national entrance exams JEE, NEET as well as CUCET - a common admission test.
Jun 25, 2021 15:51 (IST)
When and Where to Watch Education Minister LIVE
Students can not only catch the live updates from the interaction with Education Minister at news18.com but can also check updates at his official Twitter and Facebook handles It will also be available at Ministry's official handles.
Jun 25, 2021 15:48 (IST)
Board Exams 2021 Results by July 31
Most of the boards have cancelled their exams while the Supreme Court has asked all boards to announce their results by July 31, to ensure that the new academic cycle could start soon. Several boards have already started announcing their results. Odisha Board for instance is declaring its results today. Check BSE Odisha 10th result LIVE updates here
Jun 25, 2021 15:42 (IST)
NEET 2021 Likely in September
The medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 - is expected to be held in September. Students have been demanding that the exam should be postponed till October. Sources in the ministry claim that it can be postponed till September. It is expected that the Education Minister will make an announcement on the same today.
Jun 25, 2021 15:34 (IST)
Can NEET, JEE Main Exam Dates be Announced?
It is likely that the Education Minister will announce exam dates for medical and engineering entrance exams - NEET, JEE Main. While an official announcement is awaited, the medical exam is expected to be postponed and engineering exam dates are expected soon.
Jun 25, 2021 15:25 (IST)
What to expect from Education Minister's live?
There has been a lot of ups and downs in this academic year. This was the first time that most boards have cancelled both class 10 and 12 exams and not even a single exam will be held - a zero exam year. The minister is expected to dispel doubts of students regarding results, result formula, date, and college admissions.
Jun 25, 2021 15:02 (IST)
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to go live
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be addressing students shortly in a live interaction held via social media platforms including his twitter and Facebook handles. He will also be answering questions raised by students related to board exams.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank goes live
CBSE, JEE Main, NEET, NIOS News LIVE Update: Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will go live on social media platforms on Friday – June 25 at 4 pm to address queries of students regarding the board exams. While the CBSE has cancelled its class 10 and 12 board exams, Pokhriyal is expected to announce the result dates, as well as talk about college admissions and upcoming competitive exams.