CBSE Launches App for Psychosocial Counselling of Students, Parents

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a mobile-based app to offer counseling for students and parents. Through the app called ‘CBSE Dost For Life’ will hold live counseling sessions free of cost, thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by the trained counsellors and principals. This year there are 83 volunteers out of which 66 are in India and 17 located at Saudi Arab, UAE, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait, Japan, and USA, informed CBSE.

The app aims at the psycho-social wellness of students of classes 9 to 12 during the pandemic. Students and parents can choose any of the two different time slots between 9.30 am to 1.30 pm or 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm and connect through a chatbox as per their convenience.

Through the app, students will also provide information on the course guide after class 12, tips on mental health and wellbeing, and corona guide including guidelines on daily protocol, learning from home, self-care etc.

CBSE has prepared educative material on social, emotional, and behavioral issues such as exam anxiety, internet addiction disorder, depression, specific learning disability, substance use disorder, aggression among others. This can be accessed at website cbse.nic.in and YouTube channel of CBSE.

The board has also brought out a manual which discusses the interplay of school, family, and community for the psychosocial well-being of students at different developmental stages. It has dedicated chapters on dealing with the current pandemic and COVID-appropriate behaviours.

CBSE earlier used to conduct tele-counseling which was toll-free. The board claims that the new app will bring “ease, convenience, and utility" for both students and parents in a safe home environment. The app will be launched on Monday - May 10 and will be available to download from Google Playstore for Android devices.

