CBSE Launches Free Online Training on Storytelling as Pedagogy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a course to train teachers and academicians in using storytelling as a mode of pedagogy. Stories can make “inclusive classrooms, create empathy in the classroom and allow students to reach a universal understanding," said CBSE in an official circular.

The training course will consist of a webinar which will be delivered via Google classroom. It will also be streamed live on YouTube channel of the board. Anyone can participate using “@cbsedigitaledu.in ID" and registration is not required. The link will be available from June 14. It will be held in different cohorts. A certificate will be awarded to the participants on successful completion of the assessment.

“Storytelling as a pedagogical tool may be used to explore the regional and cultural diversity of our country, to integrate stories into the curriculum at all levels, to find out new storytelling methods, to create variety of new stories, and to fuel the power of imagination and creativity," said CBSE.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here