CBSE Launches Free Tele-Counselling Facility for Parents, Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a tele-counseling service starting from May 24. In addition to the 83 experts available on CBSE Dost For Life app, there are 24 principals, counsellors from CBSE affiliated schools across the country, and experts who will remain available from 09:30 AM to 05:30 PM, Monday to Friday on toll-free number 1800118004.

“During the pandemic, CBSE has taken several new initiatives such as the Manual on Mental health and wellness, Dost For Life app and series of webinars meant to upkeep the psychosocial well being and mental wellness of students, teachers, and parents and would continue to do so," the board said in its official statement.

Due to the pandemic, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the CBSE board exams. While the class 10 boards have been canceled the class 12 exams have been postponed. On May 23, the central government had held a meeting with stakeholders from across states and ministries to decide on the way ahead.

Despite some states including Delhi and Maharashtra being against the exams, the government is likely to go ahead with the exams. The exam pattern for CBSE 12th Boards is expected to change. Two proposals were discussed in the meeting including holding exams only for limited subjects and holding exams for all subjects but curtailing the time from three hours to 1.5 hours.

Reports suggest that in the meeting, most of the ministers have favoured the second option. The exact details will be released on June 1 after a review meeting. CBSE has also proposed to hold exams from Juen 15 to August 26.

