CBSE Launches 'Handicraft' Book for Classes 6 to 8

The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) has launched a student handbook for the skill module on ‘Handicrafts’ for classes six to eight. The handbook will cover two modules - paper mache and fashion jewelry and will focus on practical activities and provide hands-on-learning experience to the students. CBSE offers ‘Handicrafts’ as a skill module of 12-hours duration in classes six to eight.

The tools and equipment that are required to the handicrafts are completely safe and uses only recycled materials, Krishna Kumar, CEO, HCSSC said. This will help develop good environmental habits among the students, he added. “All the tools and equipment’s required for teaching this Skill Module can be easily procured by the school and are totally safe for the students," Kumar said in an official notification.

The board shall be conducting training programs for the teachers teaching this skill module to the students, said Dr Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education & Training) adding that more than 700 schools have already opted to start this module. The student’s handbook/workbook on ‘Handicrafts’ will be available on the official website of CBSE.

O. P. Prahladka, Chairman, HCSSC said that the module will help build “aesthetic sensibility, creativity, planning skills, problem-solving skills and innovativeness amongst students."

The launch was done in collaboration with Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC). Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chairman, CBSE said that the handbook will help build awarness about the cultural heritage of India among the students. “I appreciate the efforts of the academic wing of HCSSC for developing this handbook for the students and do hope that this module shall help in creating awareness about the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India as has also been envisioned in the NEP-2020. I also hope that such courses will help to build an entrepreneurial mindset amongst students at a young age.” he said during the launch.

