1-MIN READ

CBSE Launches Life Skills, Holistic Health, Wellbeing Programme for School Teachers, Counsellors

More than 2600 CBSE schools have already enrolled for the initial phase of the online orientation programmes.(Representative image)

More than 2600 CBSE schools have already enrolled for the initial phase of the online orientation programmes.(Representative image)

Two school counsellors/ wellness teacher/nodal teachers and four peer educators from CBSE affiliated are being trained on building resilience, nutrition, the impact of the digital world, etc.

Education and Careers Desk

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the ‘Adolescent Peer Educators Leadership Program in Life Skills, Holistic Health, and Wellbeing’  to empower the educators as stakeholders of school health, safety, and wellbeing.

Two school counsellors/ wellness teachers/ nodal teachers and four peer educators will be trained on building resilience, nutrition, hygiene, family bonding, dealing with emotions, the impact of the digital world, and effective career choices.

Also read| Board Exams 2022: Students Alleged Exam Centre too Far, CBSE Assures Solution

Launched on November 23, the training programme has been divided into batches with eight-hour training sessions spread over four days. More than 2600 CBSE schools have already enrolled for the initial phase of the online orientation programmes.

Talking about the relevance of the programme CBSE said that the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted their psychosocial well-being and they require 21st-century skills for all-round development. “The programme is relevant especially when COVID - 19 pandemic has impacted the psychosocial well-being of children and adolescents across the country. The envisioned outcomes include a positive impact on holistic development and upgrading from core life skills to 21st-century skills. This will further amplify in building their resilience, mental wellbeing, self-esteem, social sensitivity, better communication skills, enhanced ability, set goals, and lead a socially productive life," the board said in its official notice.

Read| CBSE to use ‘Advanced Data Analytics’ to Identify Exam Centres at Risk of Cheating in Board Exams 2022

A web page on the CBSE website will carry advisory, practical tips, posters, videos, FAQs, and an online interactive platform for various aspects of life skills, mental health, and wellbeing. Short films from students and short modules on various aspects of psychosocial and allied healthy behaviour in minimizing risks in children and adolescents shall be added. Peer educators will also be given the opportunity to showcase their talent in the Young Film Maker’s Festival.

first published:November 24, 2021, 16:23 IST