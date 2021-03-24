CBSE Launches New Assessment Model for Classes 6 to 10

The schools-affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon have a new way of assessing students. The new assessment system will be based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and would focus on assessing students based on their competencies or skills needed to solve day-to-day problems and not just bookish knowledge. For implementing the new way of assessment, the question papers and assessment modes will be changed in a phased-manner over three to four years.

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has launched a new Assessment Framework for science, maths, and English classes as part of the CBSE’s Competency-Based Education Project. Under this framework, 40 assessment designers, 180 test item writers, and 360 master trainer mentors are being trained in using this framework to create model question banks and a collection of ideal lesson plans. The assessment framework has been prepared by CBSE and British Council along with AlphaPlus as the UK knowledge partner.

The new framework will be implemented for secondary level students which include classes 6-10 and focus on “improving the overall learning outcomes of students across India, mainly covering three subjects: English (reading), Science, and Maths".

In the first phase selected Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, UT Chandigarh, and private schools across the country will participate in the programme which will be rolled out to all 25,000 CBSE schools in India by 2024.

The framework is a part of the CBSE Competency-Based Education Project that aims to replace the existing rote learning model with a competency-based framework as directed in the NEP 2020 over the next 2-3 years.

This project will directly support 15 education leaders, 2,000 school principals; 15 senior govt leaders; 180 test item writers; 360 master trainers which will further impact 25,000 CBSE schools that include 2,000 JNV’s and KV’s, 132,000 teachers, and 20 million learners by 2024.

“New competency-based assessment framework aims at enabling internationalised, high-quality education for improved learner outcomes, and will support teachers to create high quality in school assessments," CBSE said in an official statement. The suggested assessment framework has been put in place to drive improvement in quality of teaching and implementation of changes recommended in the National Education Policy 2020 which suggests changing the school education model from 10+2 to 5+3+3+4.