CBSE Likely to Declare Class 10 Result 2021 by August 1

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10 result 2021 by August 1. Although an official notification is yet to be announced, the board has hinted that the results can be expected this week. Once the results are announced, it would be made available on CBSE’S official portal cbseresults.nic.in, Umang app and DigiLocker.

Over 22 lakh students are awaiting their results. They will be able to access their result by using their roll number and others details. As the exams were cancelled before the release of admit cards, the CBSE has also provided a roll number finder window on its official website - cbse.gov.in to help the students to get their roll number. Students can find their roll number by submitting the name, date of birth, fathers’ name, and mothers’ name.

As the students have been assessed through an alternative evaluation method, no merit list would be announced by the board. However, is being expected that there are more than 2 lakh students in the 90 per cent and above category on the basis of the previous years’ performances.

In 2020, 41,804 students had scored 95 per cent and above, which was 2.23 per cent of the total students who appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 91.46 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 93.31 per cent whereas the pass percentage of boys was 90.14 per cent.

In 2019, out of the total students who appeared for the class 10 exam, 57,256 students had scored 95 per cent and above, while 97 per cent of students had been placed in the top three ranks. The overall pass percentage was 91.10 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here