CBSE Likely to Upload 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 Topper Answer Sheets Online

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) result of 10th, 12th term 1 exams was sent to the respective schools this time without releasing it online. As per reports, the board is likely to upload the answer sheets of the toppers after the final results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. However, there is no official notice on it yet.

If CBSE uploads the copy of the toppers on the website or sends it to the schools for the reference of the students, it can be used as a sample paper for the next batch of students. The board is likely to declare about the uploading of the answer sheets of the toppers soon.

Also read| Board Exams 2022, CBSE, CISCE, State Board Students Want 50% Weightage to Internal Assessment

The board had made a lot of changes to the process of examinations and results this year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the board will conduct the 10th and 12th exams in two terms.

Advertisement

Students, teachers, and parents were waiting for the CBSE term 1 result to be uploaded on the website but instead, the CBSE sent the scorecards directly to the schools. The combined result of CBSE terms 1 and 2 along with internal assessments and practical exams will be uploaded on the official website as the final result. The board is, however, yet to confirm the exact weightage each term will have.

The CBSE term 2 exams for both classes will start on April 26. This year, the 10th board exam will continue till May 25 and the 12th exam till June 15. It is expected that the CBSE board exam results will be declared in July. The class 12 exams will begin with entrepreneurship and class 10 with painting.

Read| CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Admit Cards at cbse.nic.in Soon: Will Schools Be Exam Centre?

Meanwhile, the admit cards or hall tickets is likely to be issued soon by the board. It is usually given 10 days before the exams begin, hence it is expected to be released around mid-April. Once released, students will be able to access their hall tickets using their application number and password. Alternatively, they can go to their respective schools to collect it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.