CBSE, NCPI Launch Financial Literacy Workbook for Class 6 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have jointly launched a workbook on Financial Literacy for students of class six. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to social media to announce the same. The book can be accessed online on the official website of CBSE.

The book will cater to class six students and provide knowledge and information about finances like banking and payments, as per the official website of CBSE. “It will also help students and teachers understand the origin of banking, the transition from coins to paper money, types of banks, and major operations and services carried out by banks," the board said in a statement.

The book has been divided into four units and covers topics like currency banking, security, savings, and investments, UPI, RuPay cards, wallets, IMPS, USSD, NACH, PoS, mPoS, QR Codes, and ATMs, etc.

“I feel delighted to share that now our young students will gain knowledge on basic financial concepts, insights about digital payments and much more through the newly launched book- Financial Literacy Workbook for Class 6 Students curated by CBSE & NPCI," the education minister tweeted.

The Education Ministry had earlier stated that it is planning to release a digitally inclusive curriculum including Accessible Digital Textbooks (ADTs) for all children. The books will feature supplementary learning material, and sign language videos. A committee was set up by the ministry to frame guidelines for online education for children with special needs. As part of the e-content, assistive technology, simplified lessons, multimodal evaluation, etc. will be included in digital books.

