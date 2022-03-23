CBSE New Academic Session Likely to Start From April 1, Delay for Class 10 due to Term 2 Exams

CBSE New Academic Session: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to start the new academic session for all classes in schools across all states from April 1. While classes 1 to 9 and classes 12 will begin on time. The board is expected to release a separate schedule for the class 10 and class 12 students.

Considering the board is yet to conduct class 10 and 12 term 2 board exams, students who are in class 10 right now will be promoted to class 11 with a bit of delay as compared to the rest. A separate schedule is likely for these students. CBSE will soon release a complete schedule for the new academic sessions.

Sources close to the developments claim that all preparations have been made to start the schedule timely. This will be the first time since the pandemic that the board is opening up new sessions in offline mode. It is likely that not just the senior wing but students in primary and pre-primary will also be called to schools in the new session.

While the schools did reopen from time to time in physical mode, in most schools students in classes 9 to 12 were called to attend in-person classes. For younger students, the schools will be reopened after two years. The schools, however, will not be going back to pre-covid-19 times, and covid protocols including sanitization, wearing masks, social distancing will be implemented. Detailed guidelines will be released by CBSE before starting school.

When schools reopen, before starting the new curriculum, students will be assessed and learning gaps from the past two years will be filled first. Not just CBSE but state governments have also announced similar plans. For instance, the Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has announced to hold special training sessions for teachers before starting the new academic cycle. In the new session, said the Delhi government, the focus will be on the mental and emotional well-being of students. The DoE has divided the plan to reopen in two phases.

