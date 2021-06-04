CBSE Offers Coding, Data Science Courses from Classes 6 Onwards, Partners with Microsoft for Curriculum

The schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will offer students courses in coding and data science from class 6 onwards. To create an age-appropriate curriculum, CBSE has partnered with Microsoft. Coding will be introduced for classes 6-8 and the data science curriculum will be for classes 8-12. These subjects will be offered as skilling subjects from the academic session 2021-2022.

Microsoft has designed supplementary handbooks in both coding and data science, aligned with NCERT patterns and structures. The handbooks claims CBSE, cover real-life examples. It also offers exposure to open-source platforms that will enable students to learn better in a gamified manner across all disciplines including mathematics, languages, and social sciences while it builds the foundation for AI-based applications of data science.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Twitter, “Under NEP2020, we promised to introduce coding and data science in schools. Today, I’m happy to see CBSE fulfilling the promise right in the session of the year 2021 itself. In association with Microsoft, CBSE is empowering India’s future generations with new-age skills."

“As we transition to a world that relies increasingly on technology, it is critical that we impart skills that prepares students and educators across the country to succeed in this digital world. The new course curriculum on coding and data science that we have developed in partnership with Microsoft will equip students with future-ready learning skills,” said Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE.

“Skills like coding and data science are the currency of the future. Including these skills in the school curriculum will play a strong role in preparing India’s future workforce for the new world of work. We are deeply committed to empowering the students of today to create the world of tomorrow and our partnership with CBSE is a strong step in that direction,” said Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India.

