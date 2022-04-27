CBSE Offers Free Tele-counselling Services to Board Exam Aspirants

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is offering tele-counselling services to keep the students of classes 10 and 12 of its affiliated schools stress free during the examination. It is available from Monday to Saturday, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The tele counselling is provided by principals and trained counsellors on a voluntary basis. The counselling services are available at the official website at cbse.nic.in. This year, as many as 92 principals and counselors from India and other countries including Nepal, Moscow, Saudi Arabia, America, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Singapore are providing the counselling services.

The board has been providing free psychological counselling in two phases, before the examination and after the result since 1998. The counselling facility has now entered its 25th year.

Multimedia content on various topics such as specific learning disabilities, substance abuse disorders, individual experiences of adolescents, aggression, depression, internet addiction disorders, examination stress and their solutions through life skills can also be viewed and listened to. Apart from this, podcasts are also available on various topics. The board had also started special facility of tele helpline during the Covid pandemic from May 24.

“CBSE is probably the only board in the country which is providing such a facility in different modes, whether it is tele-counselling provided voluntarily by the principals and trained counsellors of CBSE affiliated schools through a toll free number or be it suggestions and information through IVRS or a question and answer columns in national newspapers. Over the years the board has shared many important messages on social media and also used YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to actively engage with the students," it said in an official notice.

