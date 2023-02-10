CBSE Opens Regional Office, Centre of Excellence in Vijayawada

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened a new regional office and Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. With this new addition, the board now has a total of 17 CBSE regional offices in the country. The new office will serve affiliated schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The regional office in Vijayawada will be conducting board exams from the academic session 2023-24 onwards.

The centre of excellence, Vijayawada will commence its training activities after operationalisation of the regional office. “The address for regional office, Vijayawada is: 7-104, B-Block, Sri Anjaneya Towers NTTPS Road, Ibrahimpatnam, (Premises of the O/o Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh) Krishna District-521456, Andhra Pradesh,” the official notice mentions.

“From now on, the jurisdiction of Regional Office, Chennai shall be Tamil Nadu, Puducherry along with Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the academic session 2023-24 onwards, the notice adds.

CBSE has set up several Centres of Excellence in India to prepare in-service/in-house teachers of the affiliated schools with all the latest updates and strategies via various capacity-building programmes. Also known as excellence centre, CBSE’s Center of Excellence is a team, a shared facility, or an entity that offers leadership qualities, research, best practices methods, support, or training for a focus area or group.

In 2019, the board established six regional offices which included Bengaluru, Bhopal, Delhi West, Noida, Chandigarh, and Pune. Even a few centres of excellence were added to the list - Bhopal, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Delhi West, and Noida.

Meanwhile, CBSE is all set to begin the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023 next week. As per the schedule, the CBSE board exams 2023 will commence on February 15. The Class 10 students will end their exams on March 21 while class 12 candidates will conclude their board exam on April 5.

CBSE has already released the hall ticket for the class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students appearing for the CBSE board exams this year can collect their admit cards from their schools. The CBSE 2023 admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, mother’s name, father’s name, name of examination, name of exam centre, category of PwD, admit card ID and subjects in which candidate is appearing along with the date of examination.

