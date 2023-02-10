The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised a science exhibition after a break of two years, post-COVID. The exhibition is at regional and national levels every year to provide a forum for students to showcase creativity, innovation, and inventiveness. As many as 3169 student teams across the country registered to participate. The theme for the exhibition this year was technology and toys, the board added.

A total of 436 winning teams from the regional rounds at 35 venues across the country and overseas (one from Doha) participated at the CBSE National Science Exhibition scheduled from February 7 to 9 at Lotus Valley School, Gurugram. An expert panel of 12 judges from institutes of eminence reviewed each exhibit.

A total of 30 exhibits were finally selected as winners and the teams were awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each and a certificate. 14 teams have been awarded in the Junior (6-8) and Senior (9-11) categories, CBSE said.

These winning exhibits will further be nominated as CBSE entries in the Rashtriya Bal Vaigyaanik Pradarshani, to be organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and also get a direct entry to participate in the Science Exhibition organised by Institute for Research and Innovation in Science (IRIS) National Science Fair.

The exhibition provides a medium for popularising science and increasing awareness among stakeholders about the close relationship between science, technology, and society, the board added.

Meanwhile, the CBSE board exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15. Currently, the practical examination or project, or internal assessment for both classes is going on. The practical exams began on January 2 and will conclude on February 14. The board has also released the admit cards for classes 10 and 12 board examination 2023 on the official websites at cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

