CBSE Partners with UNICEF to Train 5 Million Students

To impart skills beyond the curriculum in children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with UNICEF and YuWaah. Under the collaboration, students in CBSE-affiliated schools across India with learn new skills in a chatbot-based learning tool #YoungWarriorNXT.

The chatbot leverages existing platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram to reach young people. Students will have to complete different tasks. These games or tasks are curated in a way that completing them will ensure students learn a certain skill set.

“Since 21st century skills cannot be learnt through books alone, ‘doing’ is an essential part of building these skills," said CBSE in an official notice. Participants who complete the tasks will be issued a certificate of completion jointly by CBSE, YuWaah, and UNICEF.

CBSE will also be partnering with YuWaah, on the upcoming YuWaah Skills initiative which aims to connect young people to opportunity by upskilling them towards entrepreneurship, employment and social impact. The skilling and capacity building initiative will be facilitated through a Learning Management System and aims to provide young people (15-29 years old) with free, job-relevant skills, and position them for job opportunities. This is paired with blended learning opportunities and varying incentivization plans to encourage learners to take and finish the digital courses.

The partnership aims to empower 5 million young people with essential employability and life skills.

Multiple channels from no-tech, low-tech and high-tech based delivery models have been deployed to ensure access to learn essential life skills such as self-awareness, problem-solving, communication, collaboration and achievement-orientation, along with employability skills and mental health and wellbeing skills, claims CBSE.

“These initiatives will engage young people and encourage growth mindset, helping young people better prepare for their future career as well as their personal life. I would like to invite all students to get started and register on the YWNXT Chatbot, to leverage it to develop life skills at their own pace and from the comfort of their homes,” Dr Biswajit Saha, Director, Training & Skill Education CBSE.

According to Dr Kevin Frey, CEO, UNICEF Generation Unlimited, “While the world is moving towards more digital, where future jobs exist, there is a strong need to expand our academic curriculum to include life skills and social-emotional learning for the 21st century. The way forward is to leverage technology to bridge the employability and employment gap. If we can effectively bridge the digital divide and access, young people can access unlimited learning resources in the palm of their hands. The world’s best teachers can equip young people in the most marginalised geographies and communities. Democratizing access to education and skills can be truly transformational”.

