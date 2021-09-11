CBSE Private Students Claim Offline Exams Were Tough, Demand Grace Marks

While the board exams were cancelled for almost all of the students this year, a section of students who had registered for the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) in private mode had to appear for exams. The CBSE class 12 board exams are had started in August and will conclude on September 15. Amid all these exams, one exam for physics subjects was particularly difficult, claim students.

Private students are claiming that it will be unfair for them that the board has given liberal marks under ‘alternative assessment’ to regular students and after a tough exam, their marks would be low and so will be their chances of getting admission to colleges. As a result, students are now demanding a lenient checking and grace marking for the exam papers.

Private CBSE candidates have taken to Twitter to raise their appeal and are posting their concerns under the hashtags #CBSE and #CBSEPrivateStudetns. One student wrote, “Comparatively, all papers are tough from last year. Please amplify this issue.” Another said, “Class 12th Physics and Chemistry paper was tough. Please give grace marks; otherwise, we will lose another year.”

Yes mam comparatively all papers are very tough from last year,there is some gameplay behind it seems .personally feel like they wanna fail students so that students will not be complaining abt admissions ,please amplify this issue mam #CBSEprivatestudents @vani_mehrotra— vineet joe (@vineet71375848) September 11, 2021

Yes mam class 12th physics or chemistry was tough…plz help mam….plz @cbseindia29 give grace marks .. other wise we will loose 1 more year…— Gaurav (@Gaurav26739756) September 11, 2021

Many users supported the students and tweeted citing the same demands as the students. One user said, “Justice for CBSE Private students. Grace marks lagu hone chahiye (Grace marks should be applied on the exams).”

“Almost 90% of students reported that the Physics question paper was tough. It contained unexpected questions. We request CBSE to normalize and provide grace marks,” said another user.

Almost 90% of students have reported that their Physics paper was tough. It contained unexpected questions. We request #CBSE to perform normalization and provide grace marks during copy checking. #CSEPrivateStudents @ActivistSukhpal @cbseindia29 @AdvMamtaSharma @vani_mehrotra— Sam Winner (@samwinner_7) September 10, 2021

Many Twitter users stated that the questions came from topics that were omitted from the syllabus by the Central Board.

Many deleted topics came in phycs exm many students r complng tht cbse shld gve some grace marks 😂 if ths going to hppn in othrs subjcts2 #CBSEprivatestudents— Riya (@Riya96137944) September 10, 2021

As the pandemic globally gripped the lifeline of the masses, schools and colleges shut their campuses in March 2020. The board could not conduct the class 10 and 12 exams and opted for an alternate scheme to declare the result. Class 12 board result was declared on July 30, while for class 10 the result declaration happened on August 3. The improvement and compartment exams for the private candidates were conducted in offline mode in various designated centres.

