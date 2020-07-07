Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBSE Cuts Syllabus by up to 30% for Classes 9-12 for Next Academic Year in Face of Covid-19 Dilemma

The HRD Minister said that the CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of classes 9 to 12 looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
CBSE Cuts Syllabus by up to 30% for Classes 9-12 for Next Academic Year in Face of Covid-19 Dilemma
(Image: PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalised the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 by up to 30 per cent to make up for academic loss caused due to COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday.

"Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of classes 9 to 12," Nishank tweeted.

"To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of syllabus for students and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response," the HRD Minister added.

"Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts," he said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

